



The Ministry of Health has registered one new death from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 27,135 people, of which 67 have occurred in the last seven days .

In addition, 241,310 people have tested positive with a PCR test, which means 164 more in one day. Intensive Care Units (ICU) have seen 15 admissions in the last 7 days, and hospitals 169 in the last week.

Baleares, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Ceuta, Valencian Community, Galicia, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra and the Basque Country have not registered any deaths in the last seven days, according to the Ministry of Health.

In addition, 5,587 people have died in Catalonia as a consequence of the coronavirus (4 in the last week); in Ceuta, there have been 4 deaths since the start of the pandemic; in the Valencian Community 1,332 (none in the last seven days); in Extremadura 508 (four in the last seven days); in Galicia 609 (none in the last week); in Madrid 8,691 (24 in the last seven days); in Melilla 2 (none); in Murcia 148 (none); in Navarra 490 (none); in the Basque Country 1,424 (none); and in La Rioja 362 (three in the last week).

In total, in Andalusia, 12,776 people have been diagnosed with covid-19; in Aragon at 5,770; in Asturias to 2,426; in the Balearic Islands at 2,118; in the Canary Islands in total, 2,364 people have tested positive for PCR; in Cantabria 2,320; in Castilla-La Mancha 17,472; and in Castilla y León 19,104.

Likewise, in Catalonia 59,199 cases have been registered; in Ceuta 163; in the Valencian Community 11,300 ; in Extremadura 2,977; in Galicia 9,144; in Madrid 69,562; in Melilla 122 cases; in Murcia 1,616; in Navarra 5,285; In the Basque Country, 13,535 positive people have already been counted in the PCR tests; and in La Rioja 4,057.

Cantabria, Ceuta, Galicia, Melilla, Murcia and La Rioja are the only regions that have not registered any new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Cases in the Valencian Community and Alicante Province

The Valencian Community hasn’t recorded any deaths due to coronaviruses in the last 24 hours, but there have been 15 new cases registered and 30 discharges.

As for new positive cases, since the update on Friday, 15 new cases have been detected through PCR, bringing the total number of positives to 11,300 since the pandemic began. According to the data provided by the Ministry, six are Castellón, nine in Valencia and none in Alicante.

There has been a total of 30 new hospital discharges today bringing the total number of patients cured in the Valencian Community to 12,789.

As of today there are 140 people in Valencian hospitals, seven fewer than in this Friday’s update. By provinces: 12 in Castellón, 53 in Alicante and 75 in the province of Valencia. In the Intensive Care Units there are a total of 17 people: three in Castellón, eight in Alicante and six in the province of Valencia.