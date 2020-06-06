RFEF rejects Murcia as host for play-off 2ªB for economic reasons





The Spanish Football Federation seem to be no further forward in deciding the venue for the playoffs from Segunda B into Segunda A, LaLiga SmartBank, the second tier of national football.

Developments last week saw them dismiss a number of different stadiums in the area, Cartagonova, Artés Carrasco, Enrique Roca and the Pinatar Arena.

They say that they do not want to pay for the maintenance of the pitches or the stay of the clubs in local hotels, so with time running out it seems that it could now be simply a case of economic costs, rather than the virus, that are going to conclude leagues in the second and third tiers of football here in Spain.

The key to breaking the negotiation is based on the RFEF’s intention to carry out the ‘express promotion tournament’ with as few economic costs for the national association as possible, therefore, everything is still up in the air for the 16 teams involved, scheduled to take place from July 18 to 26 .

The Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, the official training centre of the Spanish football team northwest of Madrid, could now become a serious candidate to host this final phase.