Palace Pier 25-1 to 10-1 for Epsom Derby after scintillating Newcastle win





By Andrew Atkinson

Palace Pier, trained by John Gosden, tipped to win, was clipped from 25-1 for the Derby at Epsom, pre-race at Newcastle on Saturday, slashed to 10-1 after a scintillating display to win the BetWay Head Your Hunch Handicap over 1 mile at Gosforth Park.

Ridden by Robert Havlin, three year old Palace Pier (11-10) under 9st 5lb, gained a 3 1/4 lengths win ahead of each-way selection Acquited (8st 10lb) ridden by Ben Curtis backed into 2-1, with Yoshimi, third under Barry McHugh.

