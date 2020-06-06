Montatham impressive under Crowley in Newmarket win





By Andrew Atkinson

Montatham impressed with a 3 lengths win when always travelling strongly under jockey Jim Crowley, ahead of Ambassadorial and Alfred Bucher, third, in the Betfair Handicap, over 1m at Newmarket on Saturday.

Selection Montatham (5-2) trained by Willie Haggas, completed a winning selections Newmarket double, following Terebellum landing the Betfair Fillies Stakes, it being the fourth winning tip, after Daarik and Palace Pier both winning at Newcastle.

