



Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Latest Post Covid-19 Golf News

Golf Thefts across the Costa Blanca Region

We had received reports from local golfers of thefts from parked buggies on the course at both Lo Romero and Villamartin and on each occasion the motus operandi was the same to isolate buggies hidden from view by trees, hide in the said trees and then steal wallets, watches, phones, keys, etc before returning to hiding and the thefts are not discovered until hours later when the thieves are long gone.

I can now report that the thieves have now been caught in Alicante and I looks like it was a major crime over 40 golf courses and many thousands of euro’s so golfers are now safe but must still remain vigilant.

Golf Courses available for play

The following local courses are available but remember that you can only travel and play courses in your province:

Alicante Province

Alenda, Bonalba, Campoamor, Don Cayo, El Plantio, Font del Llop, La Galiana, La Marquesa, Lo Romero, Puig Campana, Vistabella,Villaitana Levante and Villamartin are open.

(Alicante, La Finca, Las Ramblas and Villaitana Poniente remain closed).

Murcia Province

Altorreal, El Valle, Hacienda Del Alamo,Hacienda Riquelme, La Serena, La Manga North,La Torre, Lorca, Mar Menor, New Sierra Golf,Roda and Saurines are open.

(Alhama and La Manga South & West remain closed).

The use of shared buggies.

The covid-19 safety protocol advise included limiting the use of shared buggies to co-habiting family members only and hence an increased use of single occupancy buggies which have increased the cost of golf accordingly for local golfers.

Clearly with the absence of tourist golfers while there are still cross border travel restrictions between countries the target audience for local courses is small and made smaller by the limitations of single occupancy buggies.

I can now confirm that since the move to phase 2 of the lockdown de-escalation plan many courses now allow the sharing of buggies by none co-habiting family members provided that there is no switching of drivers and both parties wear masks while in the buggy.

The courses now allowing shared buggies include El Valle, El Plantio, Font del Llop, Hacienda Riquelme, La Torre, Lo Romero and Vistabella and I am sure that the other course will change shortly so watch this space.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best POST COVID-19 PRICES currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €52 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €30) Altorreal €55 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €25) Bonalba €40 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €28) Campoamor €49 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €29) Don Cayo (Altea) €46 Green Fee + single buggy or pull trolley or elec. trolley El Plantio €80 Two Green Fees & Buggy El Valle €152 Two Green Fees & Buggy Font Del Llop €94 Two Green Fees & Buggy Hacienda Del Alamo €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Hacienda Riquelme €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Galiana €100 Golf, Buggy,3 Golf Balls,20 tees, water & practise balls La Manga North €75 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €27) La Marquesa €41 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €22) La Sella €40 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €35) La Serena €40 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €16) La Torre €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy Las Colinas €47 Green Fee (from 12.40pm to 2pm) – Single buggy €25) Las Pinaillas €40 Green Fee (including single occupancy buggy) Lorca €78 Two Green Fees & Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Mar Menor €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) New Sierra Golf €36 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €20) Puig Campana €49 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €26) Roda €45 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €20) Saurines €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Villaitana Levante €80 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €39) Villamartin €55 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €30) Vistabella €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy

*Most courses may allow shared buggies for couples that have self-isolated in the same accommodation and as for more details for these.

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.