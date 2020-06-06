



By Andrew Atkinson

Andrew Balding trained Kameko (10-1) won the Qipco 2,000 Guineas Stakes Group 1 under Oisin Murphy, ahead of each-way tip Aidan O’Brien trained Wichita, backed into (13-2) from 12-1 at Newmarket on June 6.

“I’ve never won a Classic in Britain and it means the world to me,” said delighted jockey Murphy.

“All the staff have played an amazing part at Kingsclere. I’m inclined to aim for the Derby. I think he could stay a mile and a half at Epsom,” said Balding.

Odds-on 5-6 favourite Pinatubo, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, was third. Military March finished fourth.

“Half-way I wasn’t comfortable, but in the last 2 furlongs it was a gutsy performance. He must have huge heart and a tremendous amount of ability.

“On the future, the Derby would have to come into the equation. I had to stop myself crying. I’m thrilled for everyone involved,” said Murphy.

The post Kameko eyes Derby after Qipco 2,000 Guineas win at Newmarket appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.