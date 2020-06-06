



By Andrew Atkinson

English Football League (EFL) clubs are reportedly to vote on proposals to end the season on June 9, after latest discussions left a number of proposals unresolved.

An announcement on voting – on a potential framework – concluding the 2019-20 campaign – was initially scheduled for June 8.

Clubs are awaiting the decisive outcome from the vote, with the EFL reportedly favouring the traditional format of promotion, relegation and a four-team play-offs, with the final standings decided by a points-per-game metric.

Some clubs have objected to the motion. The Championship is scheduled to resume on June 20, with uncertainty surrounding the League 1 season – and the vote on framework – if the season cannot be completed, which could be decisive. League 2 clubs have already voted to end the 2019-20 season.

*Tests carried out for players returning to training, amid COVID-19, revealed 1,094 tests of players and staff in the Championship, with nine proving positive from six clubs, including two from play-off candidates Preston.

“Preston North End can confirm that an individual has tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of tests, undertaken as part of the return to training protocols.

“The person had received negative results in all his previous tests, but undertook his latest swab on June 1, which provided a positive result.

“Respecting the individual’s medical confidentiality, they will not be named and will now undertake a period of isolation before they return to the training ground,” said a spokesperson from Deepdale.

Preston striker Jayden Stockley tested positive after training resumed on May 25: “Preston North End can confirm that striker Jayden Stockley tested positive for COVID-19 on the third round of tests undertaken as part of the return to training protocol”.