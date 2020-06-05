



There have been two deaths from the virus in Valencian hospitals

Friday brought 20 new coronavirus infections to the Valencian Community 20 and two deaths, one of them in a care home. However, the total number of deaths from coronavirus remains 1,444 at this time due to an error in the count.

The error stems from the data provided by the Ministry of Health last week, which reported that discharges of patients with COVID-19 had increased by 10% representing 76.5% of all infections registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases detected in the last 24 hours, by province they are distributed as follows: 4 in Castellón (1,574 in total); 4 in the province of Alicante (3,933 in total); and 12 in the province of Valencia (5,773 in total). It is also necessary to add 5 not assigned from previous days. In total, the accumulated number of cases are 11,285 people.

Regarding discharges, the number of people who have overcome the disease since the last update is 79, bringing the total number of people cured to 12,759. By provinces: 1,561 in the province of Castellón, 4,523 in the province of Alicante and 6,670 in the province of Valencia, to which we must add another 5 corresponding to displaced persons.

The new cases that are being treated in Community hospitals represent a total of 147, that is, 10 fewer than yesterday: 14 in the province of Castellón, 3 of them in the ICU; 53 in the province of Alicante, 8 of them in the ICU; and 80 in the province of Valencia, 5 of them in the ICU.

In addition, there have been 2 deaths – one of them in a care residence – although, as Health explained, the total number of deaths from coronavirus continues to be 1,444 at the moment, since it is necessary to subtract two from the province of Alicante that, after verification, were found to have died due to causes not related to Covid-19.

Therefore, by provinces there have been 221 deaths in the province of Castellón, 504 in Alicante and 719 in the province of Valencia.

Care Home situation

Finally, regarding the situation of nursing homes there are currently 57 with positive cases among their patients: 7 in the province of Castellón, 17 in the province of Alicante and 33 in the province of Valencia.

At the moment, 28 residences are under active surveillance of sanitary control in the Valencian Community: 8 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia.