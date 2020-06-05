



By Andrew Atkinson

Pinatubo trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick goes to post as favourite in Saturday’s Group 1 C1 Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Pinatubo (3.35) winner of all six races as a juvenile is tipped to win, with Wichita (12-1) selected each-way.

On the nine racecard meeting Stone of Destiny (1.15) 8-1 trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Sylvester De Sousa, winner of the Shergar Cup last August is tipped each-way; Aplomb (ew) is also worthy of note.

Moss Gill (1.50) trained by Jack Bethell and ridden by James Doyle, winner at Wolverhampton, York, Ripon and Doncaster in 2019, is selected each-way in the Betfair Stakes G3. Shades of Blue (ew) 7-1.

The Betway Fillies Stakes G2 sees Frankie Dettori and John Gosden go to post with tip Terebellum (2.25). Sweet Promise (12-1) (ew).

The Dettori-Gosden partnership are tipped to land the Betfair Listed Stakes with Waldkonig (3.00). Jim Crowley is up on Montatham (4.10) trained by Willie Haggas, tipped to win the Betway Handicap C3 over 1m. Jalad (ew).

Nahaarr (4.55). Smokey Bear (5.20) (ew). Calculation (5.55) (ew).

NEWCASTLE TIPS: 12.55 Third Kingdom. 1.30 Merchant of Venice (ew). 2.05 Daarik. 2.40 Withhold (ew). 3.15 Palace Pier; Acquitted (ew). 3.50 Identified. 4.30 Precocity (ew). 5.05 Longroom (ew). 5.40 Colony Queen (ew). 6.15 Global Art (ew).

The post Pinatubo hot in Saturday’s Group 1 C1 Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.