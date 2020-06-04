Torrevieja opens its parks and gardens on Friday





The Torrevieja City Council will reopen all of its parks and gardens on friday, after being closed to the public since the beginning of the state of alarm on March 14.

Carmen Gómez Candel has said that the disinfection works in all of the children’s parks, gardens and green areas of Torrevieja ,will be finished, so that tomorrow, Friday they can be opened with total hygienic security for their use and enjoyment.

The Councillor for Parks and Gardens said that last Friday an emergency contract was approved for their deep disinfection for a total amount of 42,349’84 euros, which includes cleaning with disinfectant, bactericide, fungicide and viricide, to be carried out in alternate days (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday), on the different existing children’s playground equipment: 135 spring rockers, 38 slides, 18 seesaws, 49 swings and 40 multi-games.