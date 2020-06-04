Never Dark and Gossiping duo Newbury winning tips





By Andrew Atkinson

Never Dark and Gossiping were two winning selections at Newbury on June 3, as racing completed day three of its return, following the coronavirus lockdown in mid-March.

“He jumped really well and never saw another rival after that,” said jockey David Probert after riding Andrew Balding Never Dark (2-1) to victory.

“He could go back over six furlongs – but I’d like to see him running over five furlongs on the grass. He has strengthened over the winter and I would imagine he’ll take a big step forward,” added Probert.

Andrea Atzeni, winning jockey on Gossiping (15-8) said: “He pinged the lids and I just had to take him back – but he was good from there – and won cosily.

“He’s been good to me and I’ve won on him both times I’ve partnered him now.”

Charlie Hills trained Shatha’s racecourse debut at Kempton, ridden by Tom Marquand, ended in a 66-1 shock win over 1m 2f.

Sun Bear, trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Detorri, slumped as 8-13 favourite.

“This probably wasn’t the winner I was thinking I might have – but I’m always delighted to ride winners for such prestigious owners and trainers.

“I’ve not had the chance to see her before, but she’s a nice, big, strong filly and clearly she’s pretty decent. A galloping mile and a quarter rather than this tight one is probably going to suit her better. She’s still relatively green but she’s scopey and going to do well going forward.”

Fly The Night was a non runner.

