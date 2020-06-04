



16 new cases have been detected since Tuesday, most in the province of Valencia

For the fourth consecutive day there have been no deaths from coronavirus in the Valencian Community. The province of Alicante has registered only one new case of coronavirus.

At the same time, discharges continue to increase and in the last 24 hours there have been 218, bringing the total number of patients cured to 12,533 (76.2% of all cases detected). By provinces: 1,557 in the province of Castellón, 4,464 in Alicante and 6,507 in Valencia.

As for new positive cases, since Tuesday’s update 16 cases have been detected through PCR, bringing the total number of positives to 11,254 since the pandemic began.

By provinces: 2 in Castellón (1,568 in total); 1 in the province of Alicante (3,925 in total); 12 in the province of Valencia (5,755 in total); and an unassigned case. It is also necessary to add 5 not assigned from previous days. Currently, 2,470 cases remain active, 15% of all cases detected since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people admitted by coronavirus to Valencian hospitals is 165: 14 in the province of Castellón, 3 of them in the ICU; 60 in the province of Alicante, 11 of them in the ICU; and 91 in the province of Valencia, 8 of them in the ICU.

The number of discharges of health professionals is 2,222 and the total number of positives in professionals at the moment is 494.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus is 1,439 at the moment. The increase in cases reflected in relation to the data of the last update responds to the inclusion of 7 deaths that occurred in residences during the last week of May and that, after tests, are confirmed or epidemiologically linked to Covid. By provinces: 220 in the province of Castellón, 504 in that of Alicante and 715 in the province of Valencia.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus has been 341,408 of which 236,435 have been through PCR and 104,870 through rapid tests.

Updating the situation in residences

As of Wednesday there are positive cases in 74 care homes (8 in the province of Castellón, 30 in that of Alicante and 36 in the province of Valencia).

Positive new residents: 1, Positive new workers: 1, Deceased residents: 0

At present, 28 residences are under active surveillance of the health authority in the Valencian Community: 8 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia.

Cases across Spain

There has been just one death across Spain in the last 24 hours. That brought to an end a symbolic run of two days when the country had not notified a single fatality to the central government.

The total number of official Covid-19-related fatalities in Spain now stands at 27,128.

The number of new infections detected in the last 24 hours rose by 219, almost double Tuesday’s figure of 137, but the cumulative total since the start of the crisis has not risen by the same amount.

On Tuesday, the report from the ministry stated there had been 239,932 total infections, whereas today that number is at 240,326. The difference between those two figures is 394. That means that the difference between the 219 positives in the last 24 hours and the difference in the totals between today and yesterday correspond to previous days and have been reported late by the regions. The day-on-day increase in cases is 0.09%.