Trippier focussed on claiming Champions League place with Athletico

Atletico Madrid Keen to get going again

Kieran Trippier has hit out at former club Tottenham, saying they forced him to delay a needed groin surgery last season.

The right-back had a groin operation this winter, but said the procedure should have been taken care of last season.

However the defender has spoken of his delight to be back in training after lockdown. The Atletico Madrid defender underwent an operation earlier in the year and admits it was a tough period but he is happy to be with his teammates again.

“It was difficult [in lockdown], but you always find a way to train and keep fit,” he told the club’s website. “I feel very good to back. It was very difficult not seeing the teammates and the coaching staff, and training every single day. “But everyone understands the circumstances so we do as best we can.

“Trippier says that he is now fully focused on the rest of the season and he wants to help Atletico earn a Champions League spot. “It’s very good to be back with my teammates training and [we’re] just looking forward to the league starting again and finishing the season well.

“It’s important that we start the season off again strongly and try to win as many games as possible.”

The England international joined Atletico Madrid last summer in a £20 million ($25m) deal and has made 26 appearances for the La Liga outfit this season.