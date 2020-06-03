



The new website, www.torreviejaeducacion.es, will provide support for those using the Admission process for the 2020-2021 academic year

The Councillor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, has announced the launch of the new municipal website for EDUCATION for the School Admission process, which will begin next Monday, June 8.

The new website, www.torreviejaeducacion.es, aims to support those families interested in participating in the Admission process for the 2020-2021 academic year. In addition to information and access to the online application process, the website offers information on the different educational centres of the town.

However, for those families that don’t have telematics facilities they may still get help in the completion of the administrative process from the Department of Education, by prior appointment.

Recuero said that the admission process for Early Childhood and Primary Education will be from June 8 to 16 and that of Secondary Education, Bachelor, Professional Training and Medium Level Training Cycles, from June 17 to 25.

The Department of Education will provide whatever support is necessary to families and schools in this important process of the school year.