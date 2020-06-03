



Barcelona will get their bid to defend the Spanish title underway on Saturday 13 June away to Real Mallorca following their three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Real Madrid will host Eibar on 14 June, La Liga’s Javier Tebas announced earlier this week.

However the season reopens two days earlier with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on 11 June after which there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barca hosting Leganes on 16 June and Real playing at home to Valencia on 18 June.

As in the Bundesliga, which became the first major European league to start up again in May after being disrupted by the pandemic, all La Liga matches will take place without spectators.

Real Madrid will play their remaining six home games at their training ground, the 6,000-capacity Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, a league source confirmed, as they are currently renovating their Santiago Bernabeu home.

Levante will also be refurbishing their Ciutat de Valencia stadium when the season starts up again and confirmed last week they will play their final home games in La Nucia, more than 150 kilometres away from their usual ground.

Barcelona were ahead of Real by two points when the campaign was postponed back in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak with 27 matches complete of the 38 match season.

The league has only released scheduling details for the first two rounds of fixtures although La Liga chief Javier Tebas confirmed that there will be matches every day of the week until the season is completed on 19 July.

The Spanish top-flight is poised to be the second of Europe’s top five leagues to resume after the Bundesliga, with England’s Premier League re-starting on 17 June and Italy’s Serie A kicking off again on 20 June.