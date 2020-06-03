Kempton fromthehorsesmouth.info selections rack-up 2 winning tips – with SIX placed on 9 racecard!





By Andrew Atkinson

Following Newcastle’s 150-1 winning treble tips on the opening day of the return of racing on June 1, Kempton Park selections on June 2 saw two winning tips – with SIX tips placed on the nine racecard meeting!

First Receiver (11-8) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore won the Unibet Maiden Stakes over 1 mile by a scintillating 7 lengths.

Galsworthy (4-5) trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori won the Unibet Maiden Stakes over 1m 3f, beating Jazz Party by 4 lengths.

“It’s great to be back,” said Italian superstar Dettori, set to ride Stradivarius later in the week.

fromthehorsesmouth.info placed selections also included Nashy, St Gallen, Spoof (7-1) each-way selection; Science, Cold Front, and Singing The Blues.

Dettori and Gosden team up on June 3, that sees the Group 3 Unibet Classic Trial (Hypothetical 2.45) and the Listed EBF-Unibet Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes.

“The Classic Trial looks a hot little race – I’m looking forward to riding Hypothetical,” said Dettori.

Dettori rides Sun Bear (2.10) in the 1 mile 2 furlongs Fillies’ Novice Stakes and Scentasia (3.55).

Dettori said he is looking ahead to the Guineas and Royal Ascot: “Everything is going smooth and it’s great we’ve been able to start.”

Dettori, who will be up on Shimmering in the 1,000 Guineas on June 7, said: “I will ride Shimmering for John Gosden now in the 1,000.

“I was going to ride Raffle Prize because we didn’t think Shimmering would get in off her rating, but the race didn’t fill and we’re running.

“Stradivarius is in good nick for the Coronation Cup. The Godolphin horse Ghaiyyath will be hard to beat – but we’ll give it a go.”

NEWBURY selections June 3: Never Dark (1.30), Griggy (1.35), Sun Bear (2.10), Hypothetical (2.45), Gossoping (3.20), Scentasia (3.55), Purgatory (4.30), Sir Plato (5.05) (ew) Fly The Nest (5.40).

