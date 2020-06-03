



The AACC office at Flamenca Beach Commercial centre will re-open on Monday 8th June 2020, with the same opening hours as before the lockdown, Monday to Friday from 10.00hrs till 13.00 hrs.

You can also call the office on 965 329 841 during these times alternatively email us on info@pinkladies.es

The charity will be following ALL government guide lines during this period, masks will be worn by volunteers and must also be worn by anyone that visits the premises. There is a hand sanitizer at the entrance to the office where people should wait to be invited into the office, as a maximum of two plus volunteers is all that will be allowed in the office at the same time.

Members of the public are invited to the office to discuss and book an early cancer screening test, make a donation or to just have a chat about anything related to cancer.

Unfortunately volunteers are not allowed to have a presence at the Zenia Boulevard as they normally do on a Monday, this will remain the case until at least phase 3.

People can also book a screening test by visiting the web site at www.pinkladies.es and clicking on the “screening” tab.