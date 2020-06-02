SEASIDE SHUFFLE! La Zenia 82nd birthday party on hold amid COVID-19





By Andrew Atkinson

Octogenarian David Pritty celebrated his 82nd birthday on May 24 in the UK, amid the coronavirus lockdown, that thwarted flights to Spain.

David and his wife Doris, from Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, who have a property in La Zenia, had to cancel a birthday celebration in Spain following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doris presented avid Blackpool supporter David with a special birthday celebration card, donned The Seasiders.

She told The Leader: “Happy lockdown birthday to my fantastic husband – ‘Dave the Rave!'”.

Granddaughter Lauren West sent a message from London, saying: “Happy Birthday granddad. Hope you have a great day – lots of love – the West’s”.

Orihuela based friends Wendy Ranson and husband Terry also sent birthday wishes, via The Leader, saying: “Happy Birthday David, have a fantastic day – missing you and take care, love Wendy and Terry”.

Roy Johnston, from San Pedro Walking Football, said: “Happy birthday Dave. Missing our football chats – have a nice day. Stay safe and keep smiling.”

David and Doris are hoping to return to Spain, following the COVID-19, 0-4 phases of easing restrictions, with flights scheduled to recommence during the summer.

