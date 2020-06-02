Live every day – as if it was your last – Racing San Miguel star Vaz





By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel striker Vazquinho has been enjoying his life away from football amid the COVID-19 outbreak lockdown – underlining how precious life is in the wake of thousands of people dying from coronavirus.

“Live every day – as if it was your last – you don’t know when the world ends,” Vazquinho told The Leader.

Vazquinho, who lives in Los Montesinos, Alicante, helped Racing San Miguel finish third in the FFCV 1st Regional Group 8 this season.

Brazilian born prolific goalscorer, father of two Vazquinho, left CD Montesinos last year in what was his third spell at the club, in a move to Racing San Miguel, ahead of the 2019-20 season.