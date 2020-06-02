



The Murcia regional government said that it is encouraged by the publication of a positive report from the Epidemiology Service that says it is ready to move into Phase 3 of de-escalation from next Monday.

The document recommends that the regional government requests that it be allowed to progress in the de-escalation process, which must subsequently be authorised by the Ministry of Health.

The report states that the epidemic is in “a flattening phase by symptom onset date, saying that only a minimum number of new cases have been reported in the last 14 days.” Since the beginning of May, it concludes, the Region has achieved a very favourable evolution of the pandemic.

Indicators on monitoring the pandemic show that there has been a low number of new infections in the last 14 days, and no active community outbreak has been detected either. The data analysed in the Region “supports the change from Phase 2 to Phase 3 due to the low number of new infections that have developed in the last two weeks, and due to the detailed study and monitoring of close contacts,” it states.