



Brian The Snail (13-2), Queen Of Kalahari (10-1), Frankly Darling (10-11) completed a 150-1 winning treble at Newcastle’s Gosforth Park on June 1.

John Gosden trained Frankly Darling, under jockey Robert Havlin, won the Betway Maiden Stakes over 1m 2f.

Queen Of Kalahari won the Betway Handicap over 5f, under jockey Lewis Edmunds and Brian The Snail’s winning tip came in the Betway Handicap over 6f, under Tom Hamilton.

The winning 150-1 winning treble selections (£1 stake) paid £295 in a £7 patent bet.

FIRST PAST THE WINNING POST: Andrew Atkinson’s talk of the turf.

The post fromthehorsesmouth.info Newcastle 150-1 treble! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.