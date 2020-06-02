COVID-19 leads to 2020 Torrevieja summer pool league postponement





By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the 2020 Torrevieja summer pool league being postponed, following the coronavirus outbreak.

“There won’t be a summer league, due to the coronavirus situation,” Torrevieja pool chairman Alan Boswell told The Leader.

“Most of the players here are at an age where they are concerned,” said Alan.

Torrevieja pool, who stage winter and summer leagues, deemed it unfeasible to stage this year’s summer league, prior to the easing of restrictions under the Spain government easing of phase 0-4., with phase 2 coming into play on June 1.

Fixtures came to a halt in mid‐March, as the government placed lockdown measures – with teams having just one game to play to complete the Torrevieja winter pool league.

“One remaining fixture from each division was left to play from the winter league.

“Iglesias B and Terreza, were both in a position to win division 2. Second place in division 1 and 3 were unconfirmed, along with both Cup matches outstanding,” added Alan.

