Zodiakos’ win clears away cobwebs for jockey Sullivan





By Andrew Atkinson

Zodiakos pipped selection Al Ozzdi in the opening race behind closed doors meeting at Newcastle on June 1, following racing’s lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roger Fell trained duo Zodiakos (22-1) under J. P. Sullivan got up on the line, thwarting stablemate Al Ozzdi (4-1) selected each-way, having been 7-1 in pre-race betting, in a photo finish getting the 1-2 at Gosforth Park.

Jockey Jimmy Sullivan, who wore a face mask along with all jockeys and staff, under health and safety protocol, said: “It was nice to get the first winner after being off racing for two and a half months.

“Zodiakos battled on – stamina showed in the last 100 yards – it was good to clear away the cobwebs.”

