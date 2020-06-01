



Orihuela Beaches opened Monday 1 June

The 11 Orihuela Costa Beaches are now open but with certain mandatory restrictions. The announcement was made by the councillor mid-afternoon.

“Starting today, our beaches are opened to bathers so that we can again enjoy them. We open them with certain restrictions. I ask you to comply so that we do not take a step back and we can continue to move ahead and to achieve normal use and enjoyment of our beaches, ”said the councillor Ramón López Cabrera.

Access and exit to and from the beaches can only be through the indicated areas, maintain prudential distances of 4 metres between umbrellas and 2 metres of social distance in the bathing area, there can be no games at this time. In addition, it is reported that there are no public toilets, and assistance is requested with the deposit of rubbish in the bins at the entrances or exits of the beaches.

A lifeguard service is only available on weekends, but from June 15 it will be provided every day.

The councillor said that “we must be prudent and avoid crowds. During these first days of phase 2, there will be Local Police on the beaches to inform users and ensure that the rules are complied with.

Horadada beaches to open Wednesday

In Pilar de la Horadada the beaches will also open this week, on Wednesday 3 June.

The new procedure is practically finished, on each of the beaches, and is awaiting approval.

The Councillor for the Environment, Pedro Miguel Moya Albaladejo, said people will be able to bathe as they enjoy the sun and the sand.

New staff to control bathers on Torrevieja beaches

The beaches in Torrevieja will open next Monday on June 8th. The Torrevieja City Council is hiring 100 people who are currently unemployed, who will be responsible for the control and surveillance of thebeaches and coves.

These staff are essential for Torrevieja’s beaches to be totally safe and to avoid crowds and people who do not follow the rules.

Beaches in Alicante, Elche and Guardamar also opened to bathers this Monday morning.