



The Ministry of Health has not recorded any deaths in the daily report of the coronavirus, for the first time since March 3, so the total number of deaths from Covid-19 continues to stand at 27,127 people, of which 35 have lost their lives in the last 7 days.

There have been a total of 71 new cases in the last 24 hours, which places the total number of people infected, and confirmed by the PCR test, at 239,638.

The Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Ceuta, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra and the Basque Country have not recorded any deaths from Covid-19 in the last seven days. Andalusia has registered one (1,404), Aragón two (826), Asturias one (310), Canarias one (151), Castilla y León six (1,924), Cataluña 11 (1,924), Comunidad Valenciana three (1,332), Extremadura five (508), Galicia two (609), Madrid one (609) and La Rioja two (361).

There have been 209 deaths in the Balearic Islands from the new coronavirus, in Cantabria 202, in Castilla-La Mancha 2,945, in Ceuta four, in Melilla two, in Murcia 148, in Navarra 490 and in the Basque Country 1,424.

The communities without new cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days are Cantabria, Extremadura, Galicia, Melilla, Murcia, the Basque Country and La Rioja. In total, in Andalusia, a total of 12,679 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19; in Aragon 5,695; in Asturias 2,425; in the Balearic Islands 2,142; in the Canary Islands in total, 2,347 people tested positive for PCR; in Cantabria 2,303; in Castilla-La Mancha 17,259; and in Castilla y León 18,907.

In Catalonia 59,019 cases have been registered; in Ceuta 146; in the Valencian Community 11,228; in Extremadura 2,966; in Galicia 9,129; in Madrid 68,852; in Melilla 121 cases; in Murcia 1,599; in Navarra 5,259; In the Basque Country, 13,511 positive people have been diagnosed using the PCR tests; and in La Rioja 4,051.

Admissions to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a total of 11,399 people have been treated, of which 9 have been admitted in the last seven days. However, there has only been1 in Andalusia, Canarias (1), Castilla-La Mancha (3), Castilla y León (2), Cataluña (1) and Madrid (1).

Those hospitalised number 123,879 people, 245 in the last seven days, with Melilla being the only region in which no patient with Covid-19 has required hospitalisation.

NO DEATHS IN VALENCIA COMMUNITY OR ALICANTE PROVINCE

The Valencian Community has not registered a single death from coronavirus for the second consecutive day but has confirmed 19 new cases since the last update on Sunday (none among workers or residents of care homes). In addition there have been 53 hospital discharges.

The total number of deaths remains at 1,432 people. Of these, 216 were registered in the province of Castellón, 504 in Alicante and 712 in the province of Valencia.

As for new positive cases, since the update on Sunday, 19 cases have been detected through PCR, bringing the total number of positives to 11,228 since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 2,536 cases remain active, 15.6 percent of all cases detected since the start of the pandemic.

By province, there are eleven new cases in Castellón (1,563 in total); three in the province of Alicante (3,924 in total); five in Valencia (5,736 in total) and another five not assigned. In this last calculation, it should be noted that on Sunday there were seven unassigned cases, but one has now been assigned to Alicante and another to Valencia.

Hospital discharges continue to increase and in the last 24 hours, with 53 new discharges registered, bringing the total number of patients cured to 12,232, 75.5% of all cases detected. By provinces, 1,555 correspond to Castellón, 4,330 to Alicante and 6,342 to Valencia.

The number of people admitted to Valencian hospitals is 166: 12 in the province of Castellón, four of them in the ICU; 58 in the province of Alicante, of them 13 in the ICU; and 96 in the province of Valencia, eight of them in the ICU.

The number of discharges of health professionals is 2,215 and the total number of cases at the moment is 500. The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus numbers 330,143 of which 228,660 have been a through PCR and 101,483 through rapid tests.

UPDATE OF THE SITUATION IN CARE HOMES

As of this Monday, there are cases in 75 senior centers in the Valencian Community: eight in the province of Castellón, 31 in Alicante and 36 in the province of Valencia.

There are no positives or deaths among residents or workers of the residences. Currently, 28 residences in the Valencian Community are under active sanitary control surveillance: eight in the province of Castellón, seven in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia.