



By Andrew Atkinson

Queen Of Kalahari was a 10-1 winning selection when landing the Betway Handicap over 5 furlongs at Newcastle on June 1, beating Tomshalfbrother under a driving finish by jockey Lewis Edmunds.

Queen Of Kalahari’s success completed a 70-1 plus double, following Brian The Snail’s 13-2 victory in the Betway Handicap over 6f (3.20).

Edmunds rode a thrilling race, up on board Les Eyre trained five year old Queen Of Kalahari, under top weight of 9st 7lbs, on the opening day of racing’s return on the all-weather Gosforth Park track.

Queen Of Kalahari gained a neck verdict, ahead of Tomshalfbrother (16-1) trained by Roger Cowell and ridden by Alastair Rawlinson, with Quanah (33-1) third.

“She has such speed and I knew she had enough in the tank. A genuine horse who dug deep under top weight,” said jockey Edmunds.

The post Queen Of Kalahari 10-1 winning tip completes 70-1 double appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.