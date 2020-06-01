



Online gambling has had a tremendous growth curve across the international market with many prospective markets arising over the decade. The current growth patterns indicate that Latin America is currently among the fastest-growing gambling landscapes globally. The strategic market has an overwhelming number of customers, and many companies are already set up to win a market share.

The Latin region has multiple unique factors generating an enabling environment for betting companies to thrive. The lenient gaming laws, the deep passion for sports widely shared by millions of people as well as easy accessibility of smart technology, set a strong foundation for online gambling.

We will take a closer look and reveal the emerging gambling trends in Latin.

The Current Situation of Gambling In Latin America

The statistics are quite encouraging for gambling operators prospecting the region. There are 33 countries with over 600 million people, and the vibrant tourism sector attracts millions more every year. This creates a massive market for land-based and online casinos.

The orientation of the current local gaming industry is very much similar to that in western countries hence settling in doesn’t pose any significant challenges. The gambling laws and regulations are not standardized; therefore, any operator has to conform to the rules in the individual countries.

Gambling in Latin is experiencing a wholesome revival, and in many countries, it is readily used to promote social activism through pr campaigns. Advertising gambling sites are not restricted in media outlets which are favorable for startups.

Countries with a high gambling rate in the region are led by Argentina, which has the most conducive environment for casinos. Argentina promotes itself as a strategic location for casino themed vacations and getaways. It also has flexible regulations and an excellent public acceptance rate. Other leading gambling states in the region include Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Mexico, etc.

The Rising Popularity of Online Gambling

Online casinos are convenient for most people in the Latin as they offer better stakes and are easy to access any time of the day. The launch of online gambling has escalated people’s fascination with live sports games and their willingness to take chances to make huge winnings.

Top online casinos in the world that offer incredible incentives to its customers would take Latin’s gaming industry to the next level of prosperity. When comparing the region’s online gambling trends to the rest of the world, there is a considerable preference for online slots in Western countries owing to the simplicity of slot games. In Asia, table games are most demanded, but in Latin, the obsession for sports creates a massive demand for sports bets.

Researchers had speculated that Latin America’s online gaming would rise to a 2 billion dollar industry before the start of 2020. This beats many international gambling markets, including the rapidly growing Southeast Asia market. This trend is because of the now popular mobile betting in Latin, which accounts for 4% of the world’s revenue accumulated from online gambling.

The software providers for the region’s gaming industry are therefore sitting on a goldmine and cannot wait for the current epidemic to blow over.

The Future Of Gambling In The Latin region

Financial analysts speculate that the Latin’s online gambling market has the potential to compete with that of Europe in the next decade. This makes it a strategic time for gaming industries to establish their influence in the region to grow with the lucrative industry steadily.

The foundation of the sharp growth curve is cushioned by the massive client base across the Latin. Gambling is not a new phenomenon in this part of the world. Over the centuries, it has become part of their cherished culture.

Another advantage that the region has over leading markets like Europe is the standard Spanish language. Only Brazil has a different language from other Latin states. In Europe, different countries have different languages that restrict gambling operators from marketing outwards.

The vast population with relatively high spending power and a shared language significantly cuts the operating costs for gambling companies in regards to advertising and launching promotions.

The greater portion of the Latin population is the millennial youth who are more conversant with online gambling. This is a convenient entry point into the local market because it comes with minimal risk factors as well as manageable initial capital obligations. The more the region’s gaming industry develops, the more competitive it will become thus making it impossible for new operators to make entry into the market.

Target Markets For Gambling Companies

Brazil and Mexico are the most appealing markets for international gaming prospectors. This is primarily because of their large population where 200 million in Brazil and 130 million in Mexico guarantee a significant market share for any new investors. The two nations are also experiencing a rebirth of its gambling culture with online betting.

Brazil was not as open to reviewing its strict gambling laws, but after realizing the economic potential, the country is currently restructuring the gaming industry. In 2018, 32 casinos were legalized by lawmakers, and the online gambling platform was subject to new regulations. This has set international gambling companies on high alert.

Other target markets aim at leveraging the thriving tourism industry in certain parts of Latin America. Argentina, Panama, and Colombia are strategic spots for brick and mortar casinos. Latin America wins the attention of these companies because unlike in other markets, it is easier to get started given the described factors. Such focus turns away from huge markets like the USA due to complications posed by the lack of standardized law across different states. Latin America is, however, ready for business.