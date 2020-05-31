



The province adds a single new case while nine people are discharged

The Valencian Community has not registered a single death due from coronavirus in one day for the first time since March 17, according to data released this afternoon by the Department of Universal Health and Public Health.

In addition, only two new infections have been reported in the entire autonomous region, which is also the lowest since the pandemic began. One of these new cases is in the province of Alicante, exactly the same as yesterday.

The number of infections detected through PCR tests in the province stands at 3,920, while the deceased are 504; throughout the Community, the figures are 11,209 positive cases and 1,432 deaths. At the moment there are 2,522 active cases in the whole of the autonomous territory, 37 fewer than there were yesterday. This means, according to Health sources, 15.6% of all infections confirmed by PCR or by rapid tests.

In the last 24 hours, nine hospital discharges have been registered in the province and 57 in the Community. However, 55 people with covid-19 are currently hospitalised in Alicante hospitals, the same number as yesterday, while there are 13 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of one of these hospitals. Likewise, among the active cases of coronavirus are 510 health professionals. Another 2,204 have already been discharged.

The two new coronavirus positives in the Community have been registered in care residences; one corresponds to an intern and the other to a worker. Yesterday’s figures are maintained for 31 care homes in the province with at least one active case and seven under sanitary control surveillance.