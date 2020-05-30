



Gambling online can be a great way to stay entertained at home and maybe make a bit of extra cash on the side. However, there are tons of online casino games and hundreds of casinos to play them at, so how do you know which to choose? With a bit of research, you’ll find that it’s not just a guessing game – there is information available to give you a better chance.

First of all, you’ll want to choose a game that you know how to play well. If you try to play a game that you are not familiar with you’ll see your money disappear quickly. Secondly, you’ll want to choose a game with the lowest house edge , or highest return-to-player (RTP).

Every online casino game should have it’s RTP prominently displayed so you can see exactly how much it pays out. The RTP is a percentage of how much money that goes into the game is paid back to the player. Naturally, for a game to make any profit the figure has to be less than 100% but the closer to 100%, the better. Some of the best games have RTP’s in the high 90s!

Top RTP Games

Below is a list of games and their average RTPs. It is important to note that in games of skill, your chance of winning relies more on how good you are. The RTP of a game can also change slightly depending on which online casino you choose to play it at.

American Blackjack: 99.95%

American Blackjack pays out the highest RTP on average than any other online casino game.

Multihand Blackjack: 99.6%

With multi-hand blackjack you can play several hands at once, increasing your winning chances.

European Baccarat: 98.99%

Baccarat is wildly popular in Asia but less common in the US. The European version of Baccarat pays out slightly higher than the American version, which is only 98.94%.

Texas Hold’em Poker: 98.6%

Texas Hold’em is the highest paying poker variation. 5-card stud pays out 98.19% and Omaha Hi/Lo only 96.45%

European or French Roulette: 97.3%

When played online, European and French roulette is essentially the same game. Traditionally, French roulette paid out a higher RTP but these days it is the same as European roulette.

American Roulette: 94.34%

American roulette has an extra zero (00) which makes it easier for the house to win and brings down the overall RTP.

Slots

Each and every online slot game has a different RTP but the best ones include 8 Lucky Charms (97.4%), 777Deluxe (96.18%), and Gold Rush (95.7%).

Top Paying Online Casinos

All online casinos have different RTPs and these change quite often so it’s a good idea to check before playing. Again, your actual chances of winning also depend highly on your skill as a player. A quick search online will reveal the best online casinos that payout USA players. Casinos that offer more card and table games tend to pay out more than slot-based casinos so choose wisely.

Here are a few of the top ones:

Ignition Casino: 97.47%

Ignition Casino consistently pays out some of the highest percentages in online gambling. It has a great range of games and bonuses for EU and US players.

Casino Max: 97.37%

This popular online casino offers up to $9,000 in free bets on the first three deposits. Play online from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

Cherry Jackpot: 97.48%

Cherry Jackpot has one of the highest RTPs of any online casino and a huge welcome bonus of up to $20,000.