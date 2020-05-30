Refurbishment of Campoverde Deportivo almost complete





The Councilor for Infrastructures, Rufino Lancharro, said last week that the works to refurbish the four tennis courts, and the multipurpose court in the Pinar de Campoverde sports centre, which wre put on hold by the State of Alarm, will be completed shortly at a cost of almost € 170k.

Carried out ACCIONA AGUA, S.A.U. the works have consisted of new synthetic sports flooring re- marking of all the courts for tennis, futsal and handball, the installation of necessary sports equipment, the supply and installation of nets and supports for the tennis courts and the replacement of the fencing and painting of the perimeter walls