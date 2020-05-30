RACINGS ‘LONG BREAK’ NEARLY OVER





By Andrew Atkinson

Newcastle will be the focus of racing in the UK on June 1 as Gosforth Park triggers the return to the sport – after the COVID-19 lockdown in March.

“We’re counting down the hours to the return of racing and looking forward to official confirmation from the UK Government after it has published its guidelines for the resumption of sport – the long break is nearly over,” said the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

“We’ve been busy processing the declarations received for Newcastle’s fixture on June 1 and we are now implementing our new medical screening procedures to ensure we safeguard those who plan to be there for racing’s return,” said a BHA spokesperson.

A maximum of 120 runners will run, with 12-horses per race limits in place on the 10 racecard meeting, that includes the 1m 2f Betway Maiden Stakes and 6f Betway Novice Stakes divided.

Newcastle’s meeting is the first to take place in the UK in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown on March 17. Kempton Park will stage a meeting on June 2.

