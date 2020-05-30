MOJÁCAR TAKES STEPS TO ENSURE SAFE BEACHES





As Mojácar moved into phase II of de-escalation, the beaches finally reopened for swimming on May 25, although the official season does not start until June 12 when services such toilets, first aid and rescue services will be available.

New, improved quality 1.80m wide walkways have been installed at Marina de la Torre, El Palmeral and El Descargador, a renovation project the local Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero, plans to extend to all town beaches in the coming seasons. Information panels by the beaches with the Blue Flag Award or Sicted Quality Seal are also being renewed.

The shaded areas provided especially for those with reduced mobility are being prepared for use, next to which there will be amphibious chairs and crutches to assist bathing, movement and hopefully improve the users’ all round beach experience.

Mojácar’s beaches will have 25 lifeguards backed up with jet skis, lifeboats, emergency vehicles and ambulances that will be on hand until mid-September, with the possibility of an expanded service next year as the current service contract is due to expire.

Due to the health emergency, the Council’s Beach Department will carry out several special contingency measures, including the reinforcement of beach cleaning, with expanded technical and human resources. There will be continual disinfection of all beach facilities, especially the safety and rescue units, bus stops and public toilets and showers (which will have hydroalcoholic gel dispensers installed).

All staff in contact with beach goers will adhere to a strict cleaning and disinfection protocol, as well as their taking body temperature with electronic thermometers at the beginning of each shift, to spot any symptoms. These thermometers will also be available to anyone at the beach in the safety and rescue units.

Mojácar, with its 17 km of coastline, is well known for its characteristic uncrowned beaches and the low-rise nature of the coastline has always been a factor in making visitors feel chilled out and relaxed on its beaches. For this reason, the Council does not deem it necessary to restrict the beach hours or the length of stay.

At the different access points to the beach, there will be information posters reminding everyone about necessary social distancing measures in the current situation, as well as beach capacity. Subdividing or sectioning the sand between users will not be required either, as members of the Civil Protection and Local Police will be on hand to ensure safety and provide guidance.

All information will be available on the town website as well as its social networks and mobile apps, so that visitors and locals alike are able to receive all the up to date and essential information to ensure a relaxed and safe time in Mojácar.