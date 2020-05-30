Magical Journey as racing returns at Newcastle





By Andrew Atkinson

Eric Alston saddles Fox Hill (4.30) at Newcastle on June 1 as racing returns to the fold following the coronavirus lockdown in mid-March.

Alston, based at Edges Farm stables in Longton, Preston, has jockey Jason Hart up on each-way selection 8-1 shot Fox Hill in the Betway Handicap, over 5f.

Distance winner Fox Hill finished second at Hamilton in September, having won at Catterick in the same month and at Redcar last July. Fox Hill also ran second at Thirsk and Carlisle in July. Queen of Kalahari (11-2) is also noted (ew).

Al Ozzdi (1.00) 8-1, trained by Roger Fell and ridden by Ben Curtis is selected each-way in the Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap.

Mutasaamy (1.35) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Jim Crowley is tipped to win the 1m Class 4 Betway Handicap; Motawaafaq (8-1) is selected each-way.

Bond’s Boy (2.10) trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by Tony Hamilton is tipped to land the Betway Novices Stakes over 6f.

Magical Journey (2.45) trained by James Tate and ridden by P. J. McDonald is selected to win the Betway Novices Stakes over 6f.

Michael Dods trained Heath Charnock (3.20) 5-1, ridden by Connor Breasley and Brian The Snail, 8-1, trained by Richard Fahey, are both each-way selections.

Rock Of Diamonds (3.55) trained by Simon Crisford and ridden by Sylvester De Sousa is tipped to win the Betway Casino Handicap over 6f; Taste The Nectar 12-1 is selected each-way.

Philip Kirby saddles duo December Second and Ice Pyramid (5.05) both reported well at Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond, North Yorkshire, tipped each-way.

Frankly Darling (5.40). Lucky On Sunday (6.15) (ew) ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

