Firefighters rescue a dog from a ditch





A local police officer from Granja de Rocamora y Cox located a dog inside the town’s water pipes, that was unable to find it’s way out.

The agent mobilised firefighters from Orihuela who were able to rescure the animal inside the Acex de Cox, near to the Auditorium.

Once they had rescued the dog, an American Stanford, they were able to locate the owner who ws reunite with his pet.

The dog was completely disoriented and very tired after having travelled several kilometres inside the system of pipes from Callosa.