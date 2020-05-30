Continuing Decay of the Orihuela Costa





Below is the email I sent (in Spanish & English) to Fermin Gonzales and Angel Noguera who I was told were the people to write directly to at the Orihuela Council.

Dear Fermin and Angel,

I can’t be sure if either of you are the correct individuals for me to direct my concern for the Orihuela Costa, however if you are not then please do forward my email to the persons responsible for taking any corrective measures as this is a matter of real concern for everybody.

There is little doubt that I not only write on my own behalf, but on behalf of the many Spanish and non-Spanish people living on the Orihuela Costa.

I have been holidaying on the beautiful Orihuela Costa for over fifteen years and now live in La Zenia with business interests in La Florida (The Emerald Isle) and in Playa Flamenca (The Celtic Isle and La Zenia Garden Oriental Restaurant).

As a very proud Irish man who loves to welcome people to see the beauty of Ireland, over the years I have also told people about a real gem in Spain, that is the Orihuela Costa. There are many proud Spanish people I know who love to talk about the beautiful Orihuela Costa with its blue flag beaches, shops, restaurants and tourist attractions.

However over the past few years it is very noticeable to everybody (both locals and visitors) that there is dreadful neglect of the area by the local government in Orihuela, who we are reliably told prefer to spend the taxes generated on the Costa in other areas other than the Costa itself.

The absolute neglect of areas like Villamartin, Los Dolces, La Florida, Punta Prima, Cabo Roig and La Zenia is too clear to be seen. The roads with their many pot holes are in a dreadful state, weeds grow from most roads and pathways, trees and green areas are unkept, garden and furniture rubbish is left uncollected at bin sites for 3 to 4 weeks at a time, most of the public bins are broken meaning older people cant open them so they leave their rubbish beside the bin for dogs and birds to pick at. As a result flies and cock roaches infest areas close by to the bins. Run off areas leading to beaches are clogged with debris and bits of rubbish.

There are so many proud Spanish people who are very frustrated by the Local Governments inaction to deal with these problems above and you are in serious danger of killing the goose that lays the golden egg. The many non-Spanish people who live in the area and pay their taxes here are also frustrated by the dreadful deterioration of what once was the most beautiful place in Spain.

Its time to make the Orihuela Costa both great and beautiful again. Only you people can do it !!

Thank you,

Brendan Moran