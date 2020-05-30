Ayr set to recommence racing in Scotland on June 22





By Andrew Atkinson

AYR racecourse is eyed as a return to racing in Scotland on June 22, with the opening 2020 Flat race season set to get underway amid the coronavirus lockdown, following suspension of meetings since March 17.

Hamilton Park is scheduled for two meetings on June 24 and 28, respectively, with Musselburgh staging a meeting on June 30, with provisional meetings announced by the British Horseracing Authority.

The BHA has provisionally announced 24 behind closed doors meetings to take place in Scotland during June, July and August. Jockeys will wear face masks.

Musselburgh racecourse, where the last meeting took place in February, will also stage a meeting on July 1. Jumps’ NH racing in Scotland will commence at Perth on July 21.

Racing in Scotland will return under the government legislation, as easing health and safety restrictions come into place.

Delly Innes of Scottish Racing said: “We are fully prepared to stage race meetings – in a strictly controlled environment.”

Scottish racings provisional meetings announced by the BHA. JUNE 22 Ayr (flat meeting), June 24 Hamilton Park (flat), June 28 Hamilton Park (flat), June 30 Musselburgh (flat).

JULY 1 Musselburgh (flat), July 3 Hamilton Park (flat), July 6 Ayr (flat), July 10 Musselburgh (flat), July 12 Hamilton Park (flat), July 14 Ayr (flat), July 16 Hamilton Park (flat), July 20 Ayr (flat), July 21 Perth (jumps meeting), July 28 Ayr (flat), July 30 Musselburgh (flat).

AUGUST 1 Hamilton Park (flat), August 5 Ayr (flat), August 7 Hamilton Park (flat), August 11 Perth (jump), August 13 Hamilton Park (flat), August 24 Ayr (flat), August 26 Musselburgh (flat), August 28 Hamilton Park (flat), August 30 Perth (jump).

Newcastle racecourse have been busy in preparations for the return of racing on June 1, with temporary changing rooms for jockeys, amongst health and safety restrictions set up amid COVID-19.

