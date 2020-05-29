



Quote: ‘After 4 months of lockdown, we welcome the move by Spain to open their borders, remove travel restrictions and scrap ineffective quarantines’ – Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson

By Andrew Atkinson

Ryanair has confirmed it plans to operate 40% of its normal July flight schedule, in the wake of Spain announcing it would remove travel and visitor restrictions from 1 July.

“After 4 months of lockdown, we welcome these moves by Governments in Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus to open their borders, remove travel restrictions and scrap ineffective quarantines,” said Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson.

“Irish and British families, who have been subject to lockdown for the last 10 weeks, can now look forward to booking their much needed family holiday to Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, and other Mediterranean destinations, for July and August before the schools return in September.

“Ryanair will be offering up to 1,000 daily flights from 1 July, and we have a range of low fare seat sales, perfect for that summer getaway, which we know many parents and their kids will be looking forward to as we move out of lockdown and into the school holidays.

“All Ryanair flights will operate with new health guidelines in place, which will require all passengers (and Ryanair crews) to wear face masks at all times in the airport terminals and on board our aircraft, in compliance with EU guidelines.

“We look forward to welcoming millions of Ryanair passengers and their families back on board, and flying them on holiday as Europe’s economies begin to recover from these difficult recent lockdowns, which have been so successful in reversing the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” said Wilson.

Italy, Cyprus, Greece, and Portugal are to re-open their hotels and beaches for the 2020 July-August holiday season.