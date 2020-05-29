



By Andrew Atkinson LEADER EXCLUSIVE

Thieves are targeting golf courses on the Costa Blanca – days after reopening – in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown in mid-March.

After the easing of restrictions by the Spanish Government during May, in phases 0-4, golf was amongst sports given permission to return, under strict health and safety guidelines, amid COVID-19.

That has lead to thieves striking at Lo Romero golf, Pilar de la Horadada – where a plethora of members were robbed.

Items stolen included cash, watches – a handbag – and car keys.

Golfers have also been targeted by thieves at Villamartin, campo de golf Villamartin.

Golf courses are set to tighten up security measures, in a bid to halt the thieves striking.

Font del Llop Golf Resort, Dan Raleigh, golf instructor and PGA coach member, considered to be one of the top coaches in Europe, said on hearing the thieves striking: “At Font del Llop Golf Resort we have security people in place, at the parking areas.”