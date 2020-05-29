THE MOST POPULAR ‘BIG BOYS TOYS’ REVEALED AHEAD OF FATHER’S DAY





Tanks beat trucks in the ‘big boys toys’ popularity stakes

Most popular military vehicle to drive is a turreted FV432 tank

It is followed by the Hägglund military all-terrain carrier, reports TrackDays.co.uk

With UK Father’s Day just 3 weeks away, TrackDays.co.uk reveals the most popular military vehicles to run amok in… with the imposing turreted FV432 tank bombing ahead!

The 15-tonne monster has been popular with the British Army for some six decades, and it would appear that its popularity is just as strong with the UK public, according to the findings from TrackDays.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading driving experience providers.

Indeed, the new research found that the turreted FV432, which is fitted with specially modified cannons for military driving experiences, is the one army vehicle that nearly everybody wants to test their driving skills in.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, explained: “On a military day, thrill seekers can choose from a range of vehicles to drive but they can also drive the same vehicle up to four times.

“The FV432 is chosen 95 per cent of the time, so basically it’s the vehicle that is at the top of the picking list and that many people want to try at least once.”

Following in its tracks is the Hägglund military all-terrain carrier which is chosen 75 per cent of the time. Built for the Swedish army, it is a tracked articulated vehicle that can carry up to 17 people.

Three military vehicles came joint third, all being chosen 30 per cent of the time. They are the Bedford and DAF military trucks, along with the Land Rover light military vehicle.

Dan added: “A tank driving experience would make the perfect Father’s Day gift and because they are available as vouchers they can be enjoyed when the time is right. In fact, TrackDays.co.uk has seen solid voucher sales as people look forward to life after lockdown.”

