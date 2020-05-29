



By Andrew Atkinson

Southwell is set to commence the 2020-21 National Hunt (NH) jumps season on July 1, following the COVID-19 lockdown in March.

“We were down to race three times in July and August, now up to six, plus one Flat fixture,” said Southwell executive director Mark Clayton.

The 2020-21 summer fixture list has been announced by the published by the British Horseracing Authority.

Racing was rocked by the coronavirus lockdown on March 17. Clayton said: “It shows faith in Southwell. We’re looking forward to having a good race programme.”

National Hunt 2019-20 champion jockey Brian Hughes (pictured) could be set to return at Nottingham based Southwell track. Photo: courtesy James Moffatt racing stables.

The post Southwell set to commence 2020-21 NH jumps season in July appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.