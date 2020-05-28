



Quarantine’s a drag. While we’re all concerned about the pandemic, we still have to keep ourselves sane. That means our pets too, so figuring out a good way to have fun is important. While COVID-19 rages on, we can still have a little bit of fun. Read on for some suggestions for you and your dog!

1. Nature Walk

Most places have made an allowance for walking the dog. But circling the block repeatedly gets old after a while and you may want to change things up.

You’ll need to be cautious, of course, but it may be the right time to take your dog on a canine-friendly trail. It’ll get both of you outside and exercising, which seems to be an issue for many during these troubled times.

Plus, you may just get to explore a new area.

Use common sense, of course. Maintain six feet distance from other hikers, bring a mask in case social distancing is impossible, and try to time it so that you’ll be there at a low traffic time.

If you do all of that, you may just find a new favorite spot, however.

2. Scavenger Hunts for Treats

Are you ready to test your dog’s sense of smell?

Try dragging treats throughout the house and then hiding them. How well you hide them depends on how intelligent your dog is, but make sure they’ll be able to enjoy it at the end.

The easiest way to do this is to make the scent trail while the dog is outside doing its business. Then you can just sit back and watch the fun as your canine seeks out their treat using their nose.

It’s a great way to keep both of you occupied!

3. DIY Dog Toys

You don’t need amazing DIY skills to make some cool toys for your dog.

You can do a bit more than just making a new rope for tug-of-war as well.

And hey, if you’re working at home and need to keep the dog occupied then you can make mentally stimulating toys as well. It’ll kill a bit of time on an off-day and help keep Fido out of your lap while you’re in a remote meeting. All you need to do is see if you can reverse-engineer some of the existing toys .

4. Photography Sessions

Well, it may be time to learn a new skill or two in isolation. Why not take up photography?

Add in your dog and you’ll both have a great time. Pictures of dogs are never a bad thing, which makes them the ideal water test for your developing photographic skills.

Take them in the backyard, the living room, the kitchen.

At worst you’ll have some high engagements on your social media feeds. At best you may have just discovered a brand new talent, something which is worth exploring in further detail in the future.

5. Doga

Still staying fit at home? If you’re into yoga then you might want to bring your dog in on it.

People use their dogs in a variety of different ways during their sessions. Whether they’re used to further stretches, as a bit of extra resistance, or just find themselves milling about while their humans contort.

It’s a practice that’s gained a bit of a following. It seems goofy but hey, bonding time with your dog is always a good time. Why not stretch it to your fitness routine?

The key is to find a routine that works for both you and your pet. The best way to find it? Start experimenting!

6. New Tricks

Dogs are much more intelligent than we often give them credit for. Many of them can learn amazing tricks, but we just don’t have time normally.

Why not take advantage of your isolation?

Dogs can be trained to do all sorts of things with some creativity and a box of treats. Teach them to fetch drinks, find your keys, or open doors.

It’ll not only relieve boredom for both of you, it’ll allow you to explore a whole new world of your dog’s cognitive processes. Since many people don’t take full advantage of their dog’s intellect, you’ll also end up with some great party tricks by the time the world is back to normal.

Why not see where your dog is at on the Canine Intelligence Index and open yourself up to a whole new world of interaction with your furry friend.

Beat Boredom with Your Dog

The pandemic is a serious matter, but we’re all still here. Beating boredom can be a hard task, but in the end, it’ll be well worth it no matter what you choose to do… as long as it’s with your dog! So, take advantage of your extra time at home and go have some fun with your pets.