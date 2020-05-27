



At long last, 14 months after it was closed, the tender document for the management of the Playa Flamenca Municipal Sports Centre has been put out to potential agencies.

The contract requires the provision of fitness programs, activities and sports schools, the reopening of the swimming pool and auxiliary services including maintenance, cleaning and access control in the facilities on the Orihuela Costa.

The initial duration of the contract will be for two years at a budget price of 1,099,331.80 euros, including VAT.

The councillor for sport said that the facility was closed because of the inability of the previous contractor to manage the facility.

He said “very soon we will be able to reactivate the CDM and the residents of the coast will be able to enjoy all the services again with all the guarantees.”