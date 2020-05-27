Street Cleaning resumes collection of bulk rubbish in Orihuela Costa





Orihuela Street cleaning has resumed the bulk rubbish and household goods collection service although it is still necessary to request it’s collection by phone.

The councillor explained that “all the items deposited will be disinfected and collected after 72 hours following the prevention recommendations for the staff who provide the service.”

The request for collection of belongings on the Orihuela Costa should be made by calling 96 607 61 00 – Extension. 4513. Items should be placed on the road on Monday afternoon, with collection then taking place on Thursday nights; on Tuesday afternoons, the collection of which will take place on Friday nights; and on Friday afternoons, which will then be picked up Monday night.

Should anyone wish to dispose of items without having to wait 3 days for their collection, the Department of Street Cleaning and RSU will open the municipal dump located in the Polígono Puente Alto on Wednesdays from 9 : 00 to 11:30; Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In order to make a deposit in these facilities, it will be necessary to request an appointment by calling 96 530 61 78 and presenting your DNI at the tip.

The service is available only for the deposit of household goods and household appliances for individuals, its use is not authorised for companies or for building waste.

The Councillor reminded people not to throw used gloves or masks to the ground as “they are not recyclable, whether they are made of paper, plastic or cloth.”

They should be deposited with the rest of the general household waste, although medical advice is that they are packed in a separate bag which is then placed inside the main plastic bag.