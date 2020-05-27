



Working from abroad and remotely has never been as popular and on-demand as it is today. In the 20s of this millennia, more people are trying to start a business from countries that adopt more relaxed regulations and procedures such as Bali, Malta, Gibraltar, Thailand and so on.

Now, everyone who is involved in the digital world dreams of living the so-called digital nomad lifestyle. But, while it is relatively easy to run a travel blog or code from wherever you are, how about to run a business as an online casino? It is realistic or possible to set it up remotely as a digital nomad?

Access to software solutions

Online casinos are a complex business model that would need more than just a good domain name to get started. As one of the most competitive industries today, customers would have high demands and expectations from you in terms of support, security and loyalty programmes.

Companies that offer software solutions for iGaming can help you build a functional casino webpage with access to over 3000 games, in-house development, safe payment processes and experienced customer support team.

If you decide to pursue a similar software iGaming solution, you will basically launch a sister site and in return, pay a small fee to the software provider for their services. What’s more, they will provide you with a valid licence from Malta, Denmark, UK and Sweden, making it legal for you to offer casino games and services in these markets.

When launching a business, the question that most entrepreneurs are trying to answer is which market is the most lucrative. One business needs a big-enough audience to make the investment worthwhile and generate high ROI.

Security conditions and processes

Casino games are very popular, especially in Europe. UK, Ireland and Sweden are big and regulated market with a large target group. However, it’s worth mentioning that the competition is in the highest, so expect a lot of other online casinos that offer the same product, terms and conditions. South America is another market with a lot of potentials that still provides massive opportunities.

Payment processes, online transactions and security trends might be a challenge because platforms that provide those solutions don’t have access and licence to operate. Authorities and entrepreneurs, however, have been closely collaborating for the idea to make this country the next China in terms of casino games.

Speaking of restrictions and bans, Australia banned online casinos from operating across the entire continent, so probably that’s not a market you would want to enter in. The United States is slowly making progress in the idea of relaxing its regulations, but still, the situation is tricky.

When you look closely at this market, you can easily see the evolution in consumer behaviour due to the introduction of casino applications. This trend will surely continue to promote the casino industry in the years to follow.

Marketers and digital specialists are taking complete advantage of how you can leverage all benefits on several devices. Software developers and game providers are constantly on the run to create the most immersive and engaging social experience for players.

The social experience aspect does not only allow the possibility to engage and interact through games but also allows customers to play in a safe environment.

It’s safe to say that this industry will experience tremendous growth which already started to take the shape. With the evolving technology that improves customer service and gameplay, we will witness the rise of new casinos with different concepts and approach that will aim to become a competitive player on the market.