Ex-RAF Nurse Walks for Charity





Retired Nurse and Midwife Heather Wehner belonged to Princess Mary’s Royal Air Force Nursing Service (PMRAFNS).

She is now retired in Spain and is a member of the Royal Air Forces Association Costa Blanca Branch. Apart from meeting socially, the Branch holds events to raise money to help all ex-RAF personnel, their dependents and families in times of need.

The charity is known as the Wings Appeal and members are often found in one of the local ‘Iceland’ store each September asking for donations for which they can choose an RAF related memento, badges, pens. Balloons, stickers etc.

In this time of lock-down, to commemorate her 85th birthday which occurs on 3rd July this year, Heather decided to do a sponsored walk around the large pool of her complex 85 times and raise money for the Wings Appeal at the same time. She already has pledges of support from family, friends and RAFA members.

If you would like to sponsor Heather please email her at heatherwehner@gmail.com. At the moment all she would like is a pledge, monies can be collected when convenient in the future.