The Best Cycling Gloves | And Here is Why!

Anti-Slip Waterproof Warm Touchscreen Cycling Gloves
Say hello to the best cycling gloves there are! Do you want to know why we think that?
They are:
- Warm, with a thick fleeced heat-trapping layer!
- Touchscreen to allow you to control your phones map whilst cycling (definitely not Angry Birds..)
- They are anti-slip meaning you’ll never lose control or grip on the handlebars, making everyone safer!
- Waterproof! Completely… Have you ever had one of those super-expensive coats where the rain sits on the material? Well, it’s the same thing here!
- Lastly, they are not super expensive and come in loads of stylish colours!
- Material: Polyester, Silicone
- Palm Circumference: 15-17 cm / 5.91-6.69 inch (S), 18-19 cm / 7.09-7.48 inch (M), 19-20 cm / 7.48-7.87 inch (L), 21-22 cm / 8.27-8.66 inch (XL)
Package Includes:
- 2 x Gloves
