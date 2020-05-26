The best 5 Board Games To Play – You’ve Never Heard of!





Exploding Kittens!

<br />



Starting off strong, and albeit weird is exploding kittens. Truly a 21st-century masterpiece and one to be sure to get the whole family laughing, except the cat!

Both wacky and fun this game has it all. Simply put (or not) it is a hybrid take on a highly strategic kitty powered variant of Russian Roulette. Starting to wonder why this is a kids game? Don’t worry so were we, so we did the research! With some quite impressive stats to boot this game was the most-funded game in the history of Kickstarter ( a crowdfunding platform) and has cards featuring illustrations from Oatmeal (a webcomic and humour website made by cartoonist Matthew Boyd Inman).

The game goes a little like this, you keep drawing cards until someone figuratively explodes, this happens by drawing the dreaded exploding kitten card, thus you are forced out of the game. However, if you are a clever kitten bomb-defusing expert, you can lay the aptly named Defusing Card, thereby snuffing out the feline death bringer. But this is where the game gets interesting. The defusing cards are not boring men in hazmat suites braving their lives to put a stop to explosions, they are things more suited to a purring puds brain, like a laser pointer, a piece of chicken or a mouse. Never again shall you struggle with drama! Or if you feel obliged to live the easy, peaceful life you can play a skip a turn card, if you want to feel like a peaky furry blinder you can attack another player, or even secretly relocate your Exploding Kitten!

So what are you waiting for! Grab the game HERE! (Amazon.co.uk)

2. Exit – The Game Deadman on the Orient Express

<br />

The Game is a series of escape room games for the home. Players must solve riddles and puzzles and crack codes to escape from an imaginary room or environment. But the clock is ticking! Can you escape? Escape room in a box: Bring the excitement, intensity, and team spirit of an escape room to your living room!

Teamwork: Up to 4 players work together to solve the clues and escape.

Unique themes: Each game has a different setting with clues and puzzles integrated into the storyline.

Unplugged: App not required! Everything needed to solve the riddles (including hints, if necessary) is included in the box.

One-time use: Each game can only be played once, because you must mark up, fold, and tear the game materials to crack the codes.