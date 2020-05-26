Want to Light Up Your Home In Lock down?





Smart Easy LED Motion Sensor Light Strips

These brilliant LED Light Strips are motion sensor activated meaning they are perfect for the night!

Whether you use them in a cabinet, in the car or in the shed, they are great at lighting up the dark and activating only when you need them! With smart motion detection, they will only turn on when you need them and are clever enough to turn themselves off in the day. Saving power, the planet and your money! These light strips are great for anywhere, easy to use, easy to understand and super smart! So what are you waiting for? Start Lighting up your world now!

Strong Aluminium Shell Exterior

Size: 9.8 x 3 x 1.5 cm / 3.86 x 1.18 x 0.59 inch, 19 x 3 x 1.5 cm / 7.48 x 1.18 x 0.59 inch

Voltage: DC 3 – 6 V

Power Supply: AAA Battery (not Included)

Sensitivity Distance: 3 – 5 m / 9.84 – 16.40 feet

LED Quantity: 6 pcs / 10 pcs

Features: No need for screws! Use the clever magnetic sticky tape! Suitable for indoor usage!



Package Includes:

1 x Set

