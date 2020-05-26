



LaLiga will set the starting times of matches according to the geographical area so as to avoid the heat.

The AFE asks that players are allowed at least two water breaks when the temperatures reach 32ºC so as to hydrate and safeguard the health of the soccer players

After the announcement by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, that football can return from June 8, LaLiga plans to announce this week the days and times of the games that are still to be played in the First and Second Division, which all points to the resumption of the leagues from Friday June 12, although on Tuesday 9 June the remaining 45 minutes of the clash between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete could be played, a game that was suspended at half time due to the ‘Nazi chants’ aimed at Albacete’s Zozulia.

Elche say that their games will almost certainly be played anyday in the week, from Monday to Sunday, and at night.

At the meeting held last Friday between the president of LaLiga , Javier Tebas; the director of competitions, Luis Gil; and David Aganzo and Diego Rivas, president and secretary of the Association of Spanish Football Players (AFE), they were asked by the players representatives for maximum protection and to safeguard their health, especially from heat stroke, in as much as they are not used to playing matches in the months of June and July, at such high temperatures and with such frequency, with eleven matches, plus the possibility of promotion play-offs, in just two months.

The AFE has also requested that the matches be suspended when the temperature exceeds 32 degrees and that there are two water breaks, one in each period, at the 35 and 70 minute marks, so that the players can re hydrate themselves.

The Levante zone matches are those that will mainly played one hour later. The initial idea is to play three games per day in three different time zones, which could be 6, 8 and 10 at night so as to facilitate live television broadcasts.

Elche has six games to play at home: Extremadura, Girona, Deportivo de La Coruña, Cádiz, Albacete and Oviedo. All of them are likely to be played in the last time slot.

Away, the team must visit Ponferradina, Las Palmas, Racing de Santander, Mirandés and Fuenlabrada. Except for the visit to the Canary Islands, the other four matches could have an earlier schedule as they are in “cooler” places.

What seems to have been ruled out are matches played at noon or early afternoon, because the heat would put the health of the footballers at risk.

Photos: Elche CF Twitter account