



A video shows the state of the pub area this weekend and causes outrage on social media

A number of shocking images have emerged today showing hundreds of people crowding onto the promenades and terraces of La Marina de València, causing excessive crowding and paying no regards to safety distances.

As for the masks that people are obliged to wear there are very few to be seen with most people choosing not to wear them.

En La Marina de Valencia están en fase 54 pic.twitter.com/mGL6a3VPCh — Guillermo Rodríguez (@guirodi) May 24, 2020

The image, which was produced in Sunday afternoon, coincided with the “happy” hour during which many people take the opportunity to go for a drink in the maritime area. It has gone viral and has caused great outrage.

The authorities at the Marina de València have announced that they are now going to initiate checks and report the offenders to the police to avoid any repetition of the “intolerable behaviour” that was seen last weekend.